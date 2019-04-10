|
Lonna Lou Long
Farmland - Lonna Lou Long, 68, of Farmland, passed away on April 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born alongside her twin sister Donna, on June 29, 1950 in Shelbyville, IN to the late Jack Keith and Juanita Hope (Winkler) Long. She is a 1968 Muncie Central High School graduate. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1972 from Ball State University. She then returned to Ball State to receive her Master's Degree in 1982. She taught school for a total of 29 years. She worked for Rushville Elementary for 4 years , then moved to Cowan Elementary for 3 years , and then to Randolph Central School Corporation's, Baker Elementary School for 22 years.
Lonna was not only a trailblazer, but heavily supported continued education. She received a Certificate of Completion for the Indiana Reading Recovery Program from Purdue University in May 1996. She was recognized as Wal-Mart's Teacher of the Year in 1998. She arranged special events for her Reading Recovery students, which included experiencing a hot air balloon launch, classic car shows, cookie clubs, making cookies for their parents, Trivial Pursuit, Breakfast on the Green, and Rainforest. She hosted a Formal Awards Ceremony for her students at the EB Ball Center. She was a champion and advocate for securing Public Employee Retirement Benefits for her Title 1 Aides employees. In Lonna's spare time, she was a baker extraordinaire. She raised funds for Relay for Life, baking her famous Lonna Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, which will never be duplicated! She assisted in organizing Relay for Life, "Team Broads with a Cause," raising more than $150,000 over 12 years. Lonna and her lifelong friend Dr. Barbara Curcio traveled every year from 1993 to 2019 to spend the winters in Tucson, Arizona.
Lonna was a delightful treasure to all that knew her. She will be missed not only by her family, but by her former students, work colleagues, and numerous friends. Lonna's surviving family members include her siblings: Larry Lynn Long, Lyle Lee Long (Tina Prescott), twin sister Donna Sue Crabtree (Gary), and Brenda Ann Krug; nieces and nephews: Brett (Amanda) Long, Christa (Chad) Martin, Jenny (Dan) Adams, Justin "Rai" Krug, and Trey (Julia) Scully; 10 great nieces and nephews; and 1 great-great niece.
Lonna was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Steven Long; best friend Marcelyn Vaupel; and sister-in-law, Sandra Long.
Lonna's family would love to thank Dr. William Fisher for his numerous years of healthcare; the nurses and staff at Ball Memorial Cancer Center; IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice; and to caregiver and lifelong friend, Dr. Barbara Curcio.
Visitations will be held on both Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-8pm within Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, as well as on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10-11am. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11am, also within the Funeral Home, with family member Chad Martin presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following organizations: Baker Elementary School, 600 South Oak Street, Winchester, IN 47394; the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278; or IU Health Hospice-Muncie, 2401 West University Avenue, Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be made to Lonna's family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 10, 2019