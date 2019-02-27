Services
M J S Mortuaries
107 S Meridian St
Redkey, IN 47373
(765) 369-2016
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Lonnie O. Johnson Obituary
Lonnie O. Johnson

Dunkirk - Lonnie O. Johnson, 64, of Dunkirk, IN. Formerly of Redkey, IN., passed away at 1:57 AM, Monday, February 25th, 2019 while in the company of family members, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital Muncie, IN. Lonnie was born in Portland, IN., on August 24, 1954, a son of the late Julianne R. (Dickerson)and Charles B. Johnson. He was a 1972 graduate of Redkey High School and the loving husband of Joyce E. (McCowan) Johnson who he happily married on May 25, 1974. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and also attended Freewill Baptist Church in Dunkirk, IN. Lonnie was a devoted independent truck driver who loved working on cars, watching westerns, listening to country music, playing Canasta, sitting in the yard drinking sweet tea with his wife, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Lonnie is survived by his lovely wife Joyce, one son; Bobby Johnson (wife Christy), one daughter; Julie Johnson (David Newsome), one brother; Joe Johnson (wife Bethany), four sisters; Lori Carman (husband Terry), Karen Gibson (husband Rocky), Pam Navarrow (husband Tony), four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents and one great grandchild. Friends are invited to call Thursday, February 28th, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1st, 2019 at 10:00 AM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel with Pastor Oliver McCowan officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery Redkey, IN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The .
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 27, 2019
