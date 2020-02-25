|
Loren T. McCoy
Muncie - Loren T. McCoy, 77, affectionately known as Sonny, went to his heavenly home Sunday evening, February 23, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born Tuesday, July 7, 1942, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Thomas and Marcella (Garrett) McCoy. He grew up in the Oakville area, graduating from Cowan High School in 1960. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He married Barbara Lyon in 1964 and enjoyed thirty-six years together until she passed away in 2000. In 2004 he began a new chapter in his life journey when he married Cheryl Szakaly.
During the years, Sonny had memberships in AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association), Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, Whitney Lodge #229 F &AM, Muncie Camera Club, Muncie Area Amateur Radio Club, and had volunteered for the American Red Cross. He attended Hazelwood Christian Church where he participated in various committees, served as an elder, and ran the sound system for services and events. Through the years he owned McCoy's Keyboard Music, McCoy Electronic Organ Service, McCoy's Electronics, and worked at Muncie Music Center, and Deltec Information Solutions.
Sonny had many hobbies. He loved fishing, riding horses, working in the yard, exercising, bike rides, photography, cheering for the Colts, and all things involving technology. He also loved to travel. Some of his most memorable trips were to the state of Washington, Canada, Hawaii, Cabo San Lucas, and Utah. He also loved short trips and spending time with family.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl (Szakaly) McCoy; son, Dan McCoy (Cara); daughter, Rebecca Gill Bettner (Mike); grandchildren, Jeret McCoy, David Bettner, and Kate Bettner; brother, Aaron McCoy (Teresa); brother-in-law, David Jones (Kay); and from his first marriage, sister-in-law, Roberta Covington (Jerry); and brother-in-law, Dick Lyon; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Hazelwood Christian Church, 1400 West University Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303 with Rev. Jason Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 or after 11:00 a.m. Friday at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hazelwood Christian Church, 1400 West University Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303 or to the Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary, 4220 North CR 500 West, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to all who have helped us in this journey.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020