The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Lorene Dickason


1929 - 2020
Lorene Dickason Obituary
Lorene Dickason

Muncie - Lorene Dickason, 90, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, January 10, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

She was born on August 30, 1929 in Jamestown, Tennessee, the daughter of Carson and Bonnie (Hoover) Smith.

Lorene worked for Ball Brothers Glass Manufacturing Company and later became a waitress at Green Hills Country Club and Carriage House. Lorene loved gardening, quilting, crocheting, and her family.

Survivors include her two sons, Larry Bush (wife, Sherrie) and Jeffrey Bush (wife, Cynthia); step-daughter, Sara Riddle (husband, Don); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Louis Smith (wife, Nelda).

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carl Dickason, son, Ronnie Bush, granddaughter, Kelly Bush, and siblings, Coba Smith, Harland Smith, Pauline Wilson, and Ernie Smith.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
