Lori A. Bundy
Muncie - Lori A. Bundy, 61, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Lori was born October 23, 1959 in Muncie, the daughter of Don and Joyce (Wade) Harman. She graduated from Yorktown High School in 1978.
Mrs. Bundy worked for over 20 years at Ball Memorial Hospital as a Pharmacy Technician, and more recently, for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 15 years.
Lori loved to travel, especially taking weekend trips and vacations to the beach. She was very social and loved to make people laugh. Lori also loved to cook and make candy for her friends and family at Christmas time.
Most importantly, Lori loved animals, her family and loved life to the fullest.
She is survived by her husband, James Bundy; two sons, Andy Towne (Melanie), and Jordan Towne (Brittany); a step-son, Nick Bundy; a grandson, Tristan Bundy; her mother, Joyce Harman; a sister, Julie Vance; a nephew, Ivan Vance; and two nieces, Grace Vance and Erin Harman.
Lori was preceded in death by her father, and her brother, Rodney Harman.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Daleville.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd., from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020. A Memorial Box will be set up at the door of the mortuary for visitors that are Covid sensitive and want to leave the family a special card or note.
.