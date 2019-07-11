|
Lori Kistler Wills
Muncie - Lori (Kistler) Wills, 56, of Muncie, passed away July 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer at Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born April 4, 1963 in Muncie to David and Jean (Langdon) Kistler. She attended Muncie Central High School and graduated in 1981. She worked at Advantage Home Health for over twenty years, and was an avid hobbyist and ARF supporter. She enjoyed making jewelry, crocheting, woodworking and spending time with her family. She loved her family and took care of five cats, whom she endearingly called her furry friends. She held many fundraisers for philanthropic purposes, including ARF, and Susan G. Komen. At the end of her life, Lori made the selfless decision to be a tissue donor in hopes that others could live fulfilling lives.
Lori is survived by her husband, Kevin Wills; Parents David and Jean Kistler; Sister, Melissa (Baron) Martin; Brother, Michael (Heather) Kistler; Sister-in-Law, Angie (Jason) Patterson; Mother and Father-in-Law, Kenny and Pam Wills; Niece, Kayleigh Kistler; Nephews, Tyler and Hunter Martin, Brandon Kistler, Zach, Eric, Jacob, Ryan, Nick and C.J. Patterson; Aunt, Sharon Vise; Many cousins and lots of extended family.
Services for Lori will be Saturday, July 13,2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305. There is public visitation at the mortuary from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in Lori's memory to ARF, 1209 W Riggin Rd, Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press on July 11, 2019