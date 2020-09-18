Lori Lee (Johnson) Tapley
Albany - Lori Lee (Johnson) Tapley, age 56, Albany, passed quietly in her sleep into The Lord's arms on Sunday September 13, 2020. Born June 19, 1964 in Muncie, she was a graduate of Delta High School in 1982 and Ivy Tech. Lori was a dedicated Licensed Practical Nurse who worked many years in various Muncie healthcare facilities. She also enjoyed cooking.
Survivors include her husband: James C. Tapley, Albany; two daughters: Madison Tapley, Albany, and Mischon (Kareken) Hart (husband: Brian), Anderson; a son: Nick Kareken, Fairmount; two step-sons: Steven Tapley, Muncie, and Christopher Tapley, Muncie; mother: Jean (Stamper) Johnson, Muncie; sister: Sandra Smith, Muncie; in-laws: Ronald & Shirley Tapley, Albany; three grandchildren: Rylinn Kareken, Waylon Kareken, and Maeve Hart.
She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Nelson Johnson, who died in 2003.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced at the family's convenience.
