1/1
Lori Lee (Johnson) Tapley
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori Lee (Johnson) Tapley

Albany - Lori Lee (Johnson) Tapley, age 56, Albany, passed quietly in her sleep into The Lord's arms on Sunday September 13, 2020. Born June 19, 1964 in Muncie, she was a graduate of Delta High School in 1982 and Ivy Tech. Lori was a dedicated Licensed Practical Nurse who worked many years in various Muncie healthcare facilities. She also enjoyed cooking.

Survivors include her husband: James C. Tapley, Albany; two daughters: Madison Tapley, Albany, and Mischon (Kareken) Hart (husband: Brian), Anderson; a son: Nick Kareken, Fairmount; two step-sons: Steven Tapley, Muncie, and Christopher Tapley, Muncie; mother: Jean (Stamper) Johnson, Muncie; sister: Sandra Smith, Muncie; in-laws: Ronald & Shirley Tapley, Albany; three grandchildren: Rylinn Kareken, Waylon Kareken, and Maeve Hart.

She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Nelson Johnson, who died in 2003.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced at the family's convenience.

Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meacham Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved