Lorraine Lavonne LaDuron
Muncie - Lorraine Lavonne LaDuron, 89, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Muncie on October 16, 1929, the daughter of Fred and Minnie Williams. She graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1947. Lorraine married her high school sweetheart, Jacq LaDuron in 1949 and they were married for 27 years.
Lorraine started dancing at the age of thirteen, and at the age of eighteen she opened her first gymnastic and dance studio in Muncie in 1947. She took a break from teaching to raise her five children and then resumed her coaching in gymnastics and tap dance in Muncie in 1970 and continued to teach until recently before she became ill. Her last teaching session was June 2, 2019 at her Studio Gymnastica in Parker City and the Muncie Pal Club. She was also a member of the Muncie Chapter of Sweet Adelines for several years. Her love for children kept her young and vibrant through her life. Lorraine's biggest loves were her birds, canaries and finches, writing poetry and her spiritual beliefs.
Survivors include her children, Jules F. LaDuron of Muncie, Jax (spouse, Dora) LaDuron of Muncie, Linda (spouse, Russel) Hays of Farmland, Lisa LaDuron of Pisgah Forest, NC, and Leigh LaDuron of Goshen, IN; grandchildren, Corey Waller, Alex (spouse, Alexandra) Waller, Elise Martin, John Wright, Emily Gabbard, Betsy Hays, Sean Hays, Noah Gabbard, Atticus Gabbard, Lila and Autumn Gabbard (newborn twins); great grandchildren, Julius Martin, Jaxson Waller, Rosalyn Casey, Izzabella Thornbro, Paige Lacey and Bevien Lacey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Jacq LaDuron in 1979; her parents; siblings, Doyle Williams and Dorothy Williams; and two beautiful grandchildren, Michael Lee Wright and Desi Summer Clements.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at the Selma Legion, Selma, IN, on August 4 from 1-4 PM.
Published in The Star Press on July 24, 2019