|
|
Louie Freeman, Jr.
Muncie - Louie Freeman, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born in Madison, Indiana on January 12, 1960, the son of Louie and Patricia Freeman. He was a classic car enthusiast from an early age and could almost always be found in the garage working on a project car. He relished attending car shows and enjoyed the many friendships he made there. Louie is remembered as a loving father and grandfather and delighted in spending time with his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Patricia Erwin(Chris); four grandchildren, Arabella, Savannah, Azlynn, and Asher; his mother, Patricia Stamper; three brothers, Jeff(Beth), Tim(Robin), and Scot; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Louie, Jr. in death were his father, Louie; stepfather, Bill; a brother, Patrick; and a sister in law, Janice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois 60674.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020