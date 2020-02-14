Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
7901 W Isanogel Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 287-1400
Louie Freeman Jr.

Louie Freeman Jr. Obituary
Louie Freeman, Jr.

Muncie - Louie Freeman, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born in Madison, Indiana on January 12, 1960, the son of Louie and Patricia Freeman. He was a classic car enthusiast from an early age and could almost always be found in the garage working on a project car. He relished attending car shows and enjoyed the many friendships he made there. Louie is remembered as a loving father and grandfather and delighted in spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Patricia Erwin(Chris); four grandchildren, Arabella, Savannah, Azlynn, and Asher; his mother, Patricia Stamper; three brothers, Jeff(Beth), Tim(Robin), and Scot; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Louie, Jr. in death were his father, Louie; stepfather, Bill; a brother, Patrick; and a sister in law, Janice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois 60674.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
