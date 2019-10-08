|
|
Louie "Red" Lewis
Muncie - Louie "Red" Lewis, 92, passed away at his residence in Muncie, Indiana, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, due to heart failure following a five year battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born on Friday, February 2, 1927, in Stearns, Kentucky, the son of Roy and Artie Lewis. Red served in the United States Army and served in WWII. Upon returning from war, he moved to Muncie, Indiana, where he worked for Delco Battery until he retired. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his son, Troy (wife, Deborah) Lewis, Muncie, Indiana; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bertha Lewis; step-son, James Haston; and several siblings and other family members.
Per Red's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Burial will take place in Elm Ridge Memorial Park and Red will be interred next to his loving wife.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the six caregivers that took care of Red for the last three years around the clock as well as the two special nurses from Kindred Hospice, you know who you are.
The family would also like to request that memorial contributions be made in Red's name to the , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46240 or to Kindred Hospice, 400 North High Street, Suite 202, Muncie, Indiana, 47305.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019