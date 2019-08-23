|
Louis Goodman Jr.
- - Louis Goodman Jr, born July 30, 1985 to Ruby and Louis Goodman, Sr, passed away in the early morning of August 14th, 2019, found by his mother after a very long struggle with kidney disease and depression.
Louis has passed on leaving two beautiful children Owen and Malaya Goodman, of Alma, AR; his mother Ruby Goodman, Muncie; sisters Kimberly Gwyn (Brandon), Royerton, and Rita Bolton (John), Glendale, AZ; brother Charlie Goodman (Sue), Muncie, IN; as well as nieces Mikayla, Rayna, Karissa, and Gianna. He has gone on to be with his father, Louis Goodman Sr. and mamaw Feby Branman. He had many, many friends that he cared for a great deal but 2 special friends Cory Runyon and Amy Friskey.
He was a wonderful human being with a passion for music and wrestling. He starred in a band during his highschool years and carried on to be one of the biggest supporters for the local talent of the Local Musicians Alliance. Louis wrestled with the Delaware County Championship Wrestling and IPW for many years under the name Syndrome, while dealing with his own demons. It always helped his mind to be around those he shared a passion with.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Louis touched are invited to the Water Bowl for a Celebration of Life during the Rise of the Loser Music Festival, one of his favorite places to be, at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 23rd, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Louis name to A Better Life - Brianna's Hope, Inc.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 23, 2019