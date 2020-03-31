Services
Louis Monroe "Bud" Robertson


1921 - 2020
Louis Monroe "Bud" Robertson Obituary
Louis Monroe "Bud" Robertson

Muncie - Louis Monroe "Bud" Robertson passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Morrison Woods Health Campus at the age of 99.

Bud was born on March 19, 1921 in Madison County to the late George L. and Alma (Stewart) Robertson. He moved to Yorktown as a child and graduated from Yorktown High School in 1939. He then attended the University of Kentucky where he was a member of the basketball team coached by the legendary Aldoph Rupp from 1940-1943. Called to active duty with the United States Army Air Force and trained as a P-47 Thunderbolt pilot with the 50th Fighter Group, Bud completed 91 missions in Europe responsible for ground support and medium bomber (B-26) escort.

When honorably discharged from the service, Bud returned to the University of Kentucky and completed a bachelor's degree in physical education. After receiving a master's degree in education from the Indiana University, Bud taught and coached at Scottsburg High School, and then worked as a Senior Field Sales Manager for Indiana Farmers Mutual Insurance Company, retiring after 31 years.

He was a life member of the Muncie Elk's Lodge and the Masonic Lodge. His favorite pastime was playing golf and gathering with his buddies for a pint after the rounds.

Bud is survived by five nieces and nephews; Sandra Brown of Tampa, FL, Cynthia Carbaugh (Harvey) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Suzanne Sasser of Muncie, Joe Wright (Heather) of Bowling Green, OH and James Wright (Barbara) of Perrysburg, OH, and many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Edith (Story) Robertson; three siblings, Viletta (Mutt) Sasser, Mary Ellen (Harry) Brown, Georgia (Doyle) Wright and a nephew, George Sasser.

The family would like to thank Bud's Elk's buddies, especially loyal friends Jack and Carl. Also, the family thanks the staff at Morrison Woods, especially Traci and Karen who made a visit possible earlier this year to UK as the oldest living UK basketball player. Meeting the team, coach Calipari and touring the gym where he played was a fantastic final check on the bucket list.

Louis will be entombed in Elm Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum. A celebration of Bud's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a in Bud's memory.

Share a memory of Bud and leave your condolences at:

www.gantfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
