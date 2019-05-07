Louisa J. Reese



Muncie - Louisa J. Reese age 77 died May 4, 2019 at Morrison Woods Health Campus.



She worked as a chemist for Dow Chemical Company, Ford Motor, and Argonne National Laboratory and later as a journalist for the Catholic Moment. She was very active at St. Mary Catholic Church. She spent several years publishing St. Mary's bulletin and teaching CCD. Her favorite hobbies were flower gardening and flower arranging.



She is survived by her husband, Philip Reese; her sons, Paul and Peter; her grandchildren, Andrew and Samantha; and her brother, Nick Sauro.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Angela Sauro.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Andrew Dudzinski officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe, Michigan on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.



Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel or from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the mortuary.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on May 7, 2019