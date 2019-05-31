Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM



Louise B. Hammer

Selma - Louise B. Hammer, 84, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born on May 9, 1935 in Somerset, Kentucky, the daughter of Lester and Hazel (Bonefacius) Gastineau and attended Stoney Creek High School.

Mrs. Hammer was a devoted wife and mother caring for her six children and she sold Avon for a few years.

She was a member of Avondale Sympathy Club and attended The Compass Church-Selma.

Survivors include her five children, Lorraine "Brenda" Hammer (Joy), Austin, TX., Lawrence C. Hammer III, Selma, Lucinda "Cindy" Smith (Rick), Selma, Lanna Doyle, Evansville, Indiana and Leisa Hiser (Ron), Parker, Colorado; sixteen grandchildren, Felicia Frazier, Laura Swift, Leslie Hammer, Lawrence "Clay" Hammer IV, Layne Tougaw, Amy Alberson, Anette Walters, Aaron Hammond, Jason Smith, Matt Smith, Lucas Smith, Shonda Wright, Courtney McNett, Lauren Doyle, Lance Hiser and Blaine Hiser; thirty-one great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Christine Holliday, Goldie Almeda Lennington and Sara Frances Crisp; a brother, Roger Lee Gastineau; two sisters-in-law, Lynda Gable and Jeanne Hays; a brother-in-law, Chuck Hammer and numerous nieces and nephews.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Hammer Jr.; a son, Lance Hammer; a grandson, Andrew Hammond; two brothers, Charles Gastineau and Ray Gastineau; a sister, Marjorie Sue Graham; and her parents.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Mark Elcessor officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Lupus Foundation of America, 9302 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 31, 2019
