1/1
Lowell C. "Mav" Harmon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lowell C. "Mav" Harmon

Lowell C. "Mav" Harmon, 78, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at home after an illness. He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20, 1941, the son of Chester G. Harmon and Geraldine (Duddelston) Harmon. Mav married Rebecca Russell and they shared fifty three years together. They raised a daughter, Terri.

Mav went to Muncie Central High School and graduated in 1960. He then joined the Air Force and proudly served from 1960 to 1964. Mav worked at Delco Remy in Muncie and Anderson for many years before retiring. He greatly felt the loss of his daughter, Terri, and his wife, Becky.

Mav was a member of the Elks and the American Legion. He was an avid gambler and was given the name "Mav" because he loved playing poker and seldom lost a game. He was a HUGE Green Bay Packers fan. He and Becky would travel to the Packers stadium every year to watch a game. He loved travelling and going to casinos. Mav was also very proud of his grandson, Mitch, and his many accomplishments.

Survivors include his grandson, Mitch Johnson (SO Anna Disney); caregiver and longtime friend, Joyce Smith (wife, Jennifer); special friend, Anne Kelly; family friend, Dean Meredith (wife, Karen); and several nieces and nephews.

Mav was preceded in death by his wife, Becky; his parents, Chester and Geraldine Harmon; daughter, Terri; and sisters, Mardina Adams and Patty Roe.

Cremation will take place. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to: A.R.F., 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved