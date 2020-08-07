Lowell C. "Mav" Harmon
Lowell C. "Mav" Harmon, 78, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at home after an illness. He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20, 1941, the son of Chester G. Harmon and Geraldine (Duddelston) Harmon. Mav married Rebecca Russell and they shared fifty three years together. They raised a daughter, Terri.
Mav went to Muncie Central High School and graduated in 1960. He then joined the Air Force and proudly served from 1960 to 1964. Mav worked at Delco Remy in Muncie and Anderson for many years before retiring. He greatly felt the loss of his daughter, Terri, and his wife, Becky.
Mav was a member of the Elks and the American Legion. He was an avid gambler and was given the name "Mav" because he loved playing poker and seldom lost a game. He was a HUGE Green Bay Packers fan. He and Becky would travel to the Packers stadium every year to watch a game. He loved travelling and going to casinos. Mav was also very proud of his grandson, Mitch, and his many accomplishments.
Survivors include his grandson, Mitch Johnson (SO Anna Disney); caregiver and longtime friend, Joyce Smith (wife, Jennifer); special friend, Anne Kelly; family friend, Dean Meredith (wife, Karen); and several nieces and nephews.
Mav was preceded in death by his wife, Becky; his parents, Chester and Geraldine Harmon; daughter, Terri; and sisters, Mardina Adams and Patty Roe.
Cremation will take place. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to: A.R.F., 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
