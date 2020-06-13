Lowell Dean Meadows Sr.
Lowell Dean Meadows, Sr.

Royerton - Lowell Dean Meadows, Sr., 78, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home.

Dean was born on June 15, 1941 in White Oak Junction, Kentucky to Clyde and Rachel (Tucker) Meadows. He married the love of his life, Judy Ann Comer and together they raised four daughters and one son.

Dean started working out of Local 1112 and later worked as a bricklayer for Local 19, retiring in 2001. He was well known for his meticulous brickwork and was known for the fireplaces he built in the Indiana Cracker Barrels as well as on many iconic landmarks including the Shafer Tower at Ball State University.

Dean was a true family man and an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and later took up golf. Dean and Judy were long-time members of Northside Church of the Nazarene. Dean was honored with an award from church called the Distinguished Service Award for his many hours of volunteering.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Ann Meadows; his children Lowell Dean Meadows Jr. (Jenny), Debbie Harper (Paul), Dolly Fowler (Eric), Susie Taulbee (Joe) and Rachel Reynolds (Kyle); adopted daughter, Julie Cline; brothers and sisters: Juanita, Charlene, Belle, Nora, Kathy, Clyde Jr., Charles, Jim, Jack and Kenneth ; eleven grandchildren: Christopher Hathaway, Krystal Hathaway, Connor Hathaway, Eric Fowler Jr., Logan Fowler, Joel Taulbee, Megan Taulbee, Courtney Smith, Abby Meadows, Macie Cline, and Paige Holler; as well as fifteen great-grandchildren.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Rachel Meadows.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S Hartford St., Eaton with Chris Holler officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Visitation for friends and family will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 and from 11:00 a.m. until services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
(765) 396-3243
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

