Lowell F. Collins
Winslow, AZ - Lowell F. Collins, 93, passed away December 9, 2018 in Flagstaff, Arizona, while residing at The Peaks Senior Living facility.
The son of Clyde and Rebecca (Hitesman) Collins, Lowell was born on May 9, 1925 in Delaware County. Lowell graduated from Eaton High School in 1943. Shortly after graduation, Lowell enlisted and served his country in the United States Marines during WWII. After his honorable discharge in 1946, He worked for Warner Gear in Muncie. He later lived in South Dakota, North Dakota, Florida and California where he drove his own dump truck.
In later years, Lowell was Maintenance Supervisor for Four Seasons Hotels in Santa Barbara. California. After retiring from that position, he and his wife, Mary, lived in Carpenteria, California. In 2008, he moved to Winslow, Arizona to be close to family.
Lowell loved to fish with friends and family. His favorite hobby was making fishing lures of all kinds and shapes. Lowell was always friendly and full of fun. During his last few years, his favorite saying was, "Don't get old, it doesn't pay."
He is survived by his sister, Margaret Landis of Gilbert, Arizona; two nephews, Paul Landis (Jackie) of Sun City, Arizona and Roger Landis (Kristie) of Chandler, Arizona; and many great and great great nieces and nephews.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary and his brother-in-law, Fred Landis.
Graveside Services with Military Funeral Honors by the Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Eaton Union Cemetery with Pastor Del Ray officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, Eaton.
Published in The Star Press on June 18, 2019