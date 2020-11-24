Lowell J Mock
Ridgeville - Lowell James Mock, 96, of Ridgeville, IN passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Winchester, IN. He was born August 5, 1924 in Ridgeville, IN the son of Charles and Irene (Baker) Mock. He was a 1942 graduate of Jefferson High School, Deerfield, IN.
Following graduation, Lowell was drafted and Honorably served in the US Army Company 8th Armored Division, know as the Thundering Herd. As a tank driver, he fought trough France, the Battle of the Bulge and fought throughout GermanyHe received the Good Conduct Medal, the American Theatre Medal, the European American Medal for Eccelence, three Bronze Stars for bravery and the WWII Victory Medal, as well as being nominated for the Purple Heart for injury that followed him throughout his life.
Lowell farmed his entire life on land that has been in the Mock family since 1824. He also worked at Borg Warner for many years, as well as several other factories.
He is past president of the 8th Armoured Division. He restored and maintained the Historic WWII Tank that now sits at Randolph County Courthouse, Winchester, IN. Every Christmas and Memorial Day, he and his wife June, would lay a wreath by the tank.
He was a member of the Deerfield United Methodist Church, Ridgeville Masonic Lodge. He was past member of Randolph County 4-H Board, past Ward Township Trustee and past member of Randolph Central School Board, where he also served as past president.
He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Susan Diane Prifogle (husband, Allan) of Ridgeville, IN; a sisters-in-law, Mary Swingley and Minnie Pfaffenberger; five grandchildren, Megan Finch (Allen), Luke Prifogle (Kari), Lisbeth Andriessen (Blake), Kyle Prifogle (Lauren) and Rebecca Lewis (John); and ten great grandchildren, Teed Finch (Courtney McFarland), Paige Finch, Harrison Prifogle, Thad Andriessen, Blaine Finch, Amelia Prifogle, Charlotte Lewis, Emerson Prifogle, Bram Prifogle and Alexander Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents; a loving wife of 67 years, June; and brothers, Robert Donald and Evan.
Due to concerns surrounding Covid-19, services will be private. Burial will be in Reitnour Cemetery at Ridgeville, IN. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to ARF, Animal Rescue Fund, 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com
.