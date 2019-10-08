|
|
Lowell Morris Brummett
Muncie - Lowell Morris Brummett, 73, Muncie, passed away Friday evening, October 4, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born Thursday, July 25, 1946, In Russell Springs, Kentucky, the son of Everett and Gracie (McGowan) Brummett. Lowell grew up in New Castle, Indiana and graduated from New Castle Chrysler High School in 1966. He was a caring person and was very passionate about his job as a barber. Lowell enjoyed reading and loved to talk about many topics, especially religion and politics.
Survivors include his brother, Steve (wife, Diana) Brummett; numerous aunts; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Gracie Brummett; his companion, Tina; maternal grandparents; and paternal grandparents.
Services to celebrate Lowell's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019