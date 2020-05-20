|
|
Lucas R. Holcomb
Portland, IN - 06/13/93 - 05/15/20
Lucas Holcomb passed away Friday May 15, 2020 in Anderson , IN from a job site accident.
Born June 13, 1993 to David & Rhea (Byrum) Holcomb. Lucas was a 2012 Jay Co.Graduate,
and a member of the swim team. Lucas married the love of his life Maria D.Small of Losantville, IN
on May 27, 2017. Although a short time together they shared a lifetime of love and memories most would love to have.
His love for the outdoors he shared with his wife included hunting, fishing and the occasional trapping. He was beside her as she claimed her first deer. Together they enjoyed taking trips and just being in God's creation. He loved collecting guns and going shooting. From his Grandfather, Ezra ( Jigs) Byrum
he learned to garden and enjoyed it. As a child he enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together. Thus sparking his love for anything with an engine. He grew up loving heavy equipment, a passion he shared with his father, starting his interest in operating. He joined the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 103 at the age of 18. He was employed by E & B Paving as a mechanic.
He loved classic cars , his favorite a 1969 Chevy Camaro, He always said He would own one some day. He enjoyed working in the barn on his projects , an old Chevy truck,
and his 1969 Chevelle-Malibu. Lucas will be greatly missed by his family. He was in a large family,
the youngest of nine. He is survived by his wife, Maria D. Holcomb,
his parents David and Rhea ( Byrum) Holcomb. Grandmother Mabel Holcomb, five brothers and three sisters.
Thom Holcomb, Brandon Foreman ( wife Amanda), Jeremy Holcomb, (wife April), Curt Foreman ( wife Jonelle'), Nick Foreman,( wife Jessica ). Janet Bernstein, ( husband Brandon), Jessica Holcomb, ( Companion Rob Bricker), Kristen Miller, ( husband Adam). Several nieces and nephews.
Lucas will also be missed by his extended family, Mother and Father - In - Law, Rick and Cindy Cash.Several Aunts, Uncles and many cousins, and several coworkers and friends.
Lucas was a wonderful husband and a friend. A quiet soul but those who knew him knew his kindness and willingness to do anything for anyone. Memorial service and balloon release will be Monday May 25 at 12 pm (12:26) for balloon release at Mt. Olive FWB Church Fellowship Hall 7500 N Wheeling Ave Muncie, IN. Friends and Family are invited to attend.
Published in The Star Press from May 20 to May 22, 2020