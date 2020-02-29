|
|
Lucille E. Privett
Muncie - Lucille E. Privett, 95, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Bethel Pointe Nursing Home.
She was born May 1, 1924, in Muncie, the daughter of Clifford "Pete" and Madge (McFadden) Burling. Lucille graduated from Muncie Central High School and began her career at Marhoefer's Packing Company. She then worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for many years with her husband, Harry. Later, Lucille worked for French-Tex Cleaners in the Northwest Plaza for many years before retiring from Ball Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Privett served on the Resident's Activity Committee at Bethel Pointe and participated in many games. She was very proud to participate in the Summer Rehab Games at Indiana Wesleyan University. She was very competitive, especially at bingo and checkers. Lucille was the checkers champion at Bethel Pointe.
Lucille enjoyed playing cards with her family, knitting, camping, and pontooning at the reservoir. She especially enjoyed tending to her flowers and plants.
Mrs. Privett is survived by her son-in-law, Michael Schuck; daughter-in-law, Janet Privett; four grandchildren, Michael Schuck (wife, Tammy), Bryan Schuck (wife, Julie), Jeff Privett (wife, Jenne), and Lisa Wolfe Burton (husband, Dennis); five great grandsons; two great granddaughters; two great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Privett in 2010; a son, Harry Privett, Jr.; a daughter, Judy Schuck; a granddaughter; a great grandson; and two sisters, Norma Jean Burns and Lillie Mae Goff.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 10:00 am until service time at Noon on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital Cancer Center, 2401 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020