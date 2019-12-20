|
|
Lucille (Whisenant) Ramsey, passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Albany Health & Rehabilitation.
She was born December 8, 1936 in Cohutta, GA. the daughter of Cecil (Sutton) Whisenant and Sam E. Whisenant Sr. On September 25, 1954 she wed Clay Ramsey where they created their home in Muncie for Clay's job with General Motors, and later in life with Paws, Inc.
Lucy, as she was known, was a devoted mother, wife, and member of The DeSoto United Methodist Church, and as a member and director of the (DMA) Don't Mention Age Group for several years. She enjoyed sewing and entering her clothing designs in the Delaware County Fair, as well as the Indiana State Fair where she won several categories for her designs. One year, she worked tirelessly and made both of her daughters their own Leather and Suede Coats, as a surprise for Christmas. She was a fantastic cook, and there was always something ready or cooking when friends or family stopped by for a visit. Very self-sufficient, she and her late husband were known for many years to plant a large garden and encourage anyone to stop and grab some fresh vegetables. She raised chickens, ducks, quail, rabbits and would care for any injured animal. In her later years, she could be found spending full days on the golf course. She was part of the Women's League, traveling to play courses statewide. Her friends at Lakeview Golf Course were known to golf with her long after the sun went down. Not to be deterred by the setting sun, she handed her colleagues hats with lights on them so they could continue golfing. We were very proud of the "Hole in One" she got at that course. Maui, Hawaii was also a big part of Clay and Lucy's life, making it a point to travel there for numerous years in celebration of their wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her two daughter's; Lisa Kappel (husband Kevin) DeSoto, IN and Dena Flanagan (husband Terry) LaFayette, IN. One sister, Joy Cockburn (husband David) Cohutta, GA. Brother's; Calvin Whisenant, Dalton, GA., Sam Jr. Whisenant (wife Glenda) Cohutta, GA., and Virgil Whisenant, Cohutta, GA. Two grandson's, Bradley Clay Kappel,(partner Andrew Webber) Maryville, TN. Kyle Alan Flanagan, (companion Tayler Poore), Greencastle, IN. Two step-grandson's; Todd Jerrid Flanagan, Jackson, MI., and Jacob Tyler Flanagan (wife Melissa) and one great-grandson, Parker Flanagan, Osceola, IN. and many Nieces and Nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clay Ramsey in 2007 and four brother's, J.C. Whisenant, Wintfred Whisenant, Melford Whisenant and Donald Whisenant.
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton, IN 47338 will be assisting the family with private services.
Memorial contributions can be made to the DeSoto United Methodist Church 6309 N. County Rd 500 E. Muncie, IN 47303, the of Indiana 50 E. 91st St. Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240, or Albany Health & Rehabilitation 910 W. Walnut St. Albany, IN 47320.
The family would like to extend their regards to all the staff in the "Angel Wing" of Albany Health & Rehab for the 24-hour care, compassion, and love of Lucy.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019