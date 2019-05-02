|
|
Lucius Young
Muncie - Lucius Young, 97 departed this life on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Signature Health Care after an extended illness. He was born January 15, 1922 in Como, Mississippi to Tom and Emma Young. He moved to Muncie in 1954. He was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church for 64 years, becoming a member under the leadership of Pastor A.L. Dew. He served in the U.S. Army WWII for three years and was Honorably Discharged. He retired from Westinghouse in 1984.
Lucius leaves to cherish his memory his 8 children Charlean (Eldridge) Davis, William (Ruthie) Young, Willie (Laura) Young, Josie (Roosevelt) James, Mary F. Jones, Curtis (Cheryl) Young, Mattie (Randy) Wallace, and Barbara L. Young, 15 grandchildren, 53 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren, 3 sister-in-laws Marlean Standback, Ora L. Oliver and Evelyn Young. A host of nieces, nephews & friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Hannah L. Young, Parents Tom and Emma Young, 10 brothers, 4 sisters, 2 grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Service will be on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 12pm Union Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Scaife officiating. Calling hours will be from 10-12pm prior to service. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service LLC.
Published in The Star Press on May 2, 2019