Luella M. Linton, 86, passed away Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019 at Brookdale of Carmel.
She was born in Eaton, Indiana on September 16, 1933 one of six children to Arza E. and Hildreth (Lovett) Vance, graduating from Eaton High School, 1951. On May 1, 1953, she married Duane L. "Jim" Linton.
A pillar of the Eaton Church of God, she was affectionately known as "Sissy" to her host of friends and family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, to whom she was so devoted.
She leaves behind two daughters: Cindy (Bo) Jennings of Eaton and Kelly (Jim) Hanson of Indianapolis. Five grandchildren: Katie (Ryan) Smith, Chris (Rachel) Hanson, Drew (Allison) Hanson, Emily (Cayce) Brown and Elise Jennings. Thirteen great-grandchildren: Brady Jennings, Nevaeh Brown, Adalyn Smith, Ava Hanson, Gabe Brown, Gideon Brown, Nash Brown, Brynn Smith, Saul Brown, Hallie Hanson, William Hanson, Joshua Hanson and Henry Hanson, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.
She is preceded into eternal rest by her husband, Jim on June 2, 2008; her parents; a sister Frances Stiles and four brothers: Norval "Sonny" Vance, Charles Vance, Arza Vance, Jr. and Allen Vance.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 in the Eaton Church of God, 700 E. Harris St., Eaton, with Pastor Andy Denniston and Pastor Roger Spitler presiding. Burial follows at Eaton Union Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. Monday, at the church.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton. Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019