Lula Jacqueline "Jackie" McClure
Avon - Lula Jacqueline "Jackie" McClure, 86, passed away at 10:07 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at IU Health West Hospital in Avon.
She was born in Anderson on July 16, 1932 to Mark F. High and Jenny Mae (Huffman) High. Both her parents preceded her in death.
Jackie married Herbel "Herb" L. McClure Jr. in September of 1987 in Orlando, FL. He precedes her in death on June 2, 2018.
She retired from 3-M Company in 1996. After she retired she worked for 15 years at Macy's at the Muncie Mall. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and shopping.
She was a member of AMVETS Auxiliary.
Jackie will be sadly missed by her daughter, Shawn D. Edwards of Avon; son, Jeffery A. (wife, Terrie) Tuttle of Eaton; daughter, Lana Pedigo of Plainfield; son, Kevan McClure of Indianapolis; daughter, Terry McClure of Kentucky; grandchildren, Karrie Smith, Jason Tuttle, Josh (wife, Emily) Edwards and Ian Edwards; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth R. (wife, Rebecca) High of Pendleton and Gary K. (wife, Nancy) High of Middletown; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Denise McClure and brothers, Lawrence High and Wayne High.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will be at Gardens of Memory in Muncie. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Hartford City AMVETS Post #23, 902 South Walnut Street, Hartford City, IN 47348
Online condolences may be made to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 14, 2019