Lula "Nancy" Williams
Muncie - Lula "Nancy" Williams, 77, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born on November 20, 1941 in Muncie, the daughter of James Edward and Lula May (Holman) Bright.
Nancy married the love of her life, Donald Williams on February 6, 1970 at High Street United Methodist Church. She worked at the Holiday Inn and owned and operated Williams Marathon with her husband, but most of all loved raising her children.
Nancy was an avid shopper on QVC. She loved making floral designs and crafts. Nancy loved her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her three children, Aaron Williams (Julie), David Williams, and Christine Weans of Key West, FL; grandchildren, Jordan Williams (Ashlee), Dustin Williams, Haley Williams, Taylor Weans, Ashley Dishman, and Cody Shaw; six great-grandchildren; brothers, sisters, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward and Lula May Bright, husband, Donald Williams, brothers, and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 1, 2019