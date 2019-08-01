Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula "Nancy" Williams


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lula "Nancy" Williams Obituary
Lula "Nancy" Williams

Muncie - Lula "Nancy" Williams, 77, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 20, 1941 in Muncie, the daughter of James Edward and Lula May (Holman) Bright.

Nancy married the love of her life, Donald Williams on February 6, 1970 at High Street United Methodist Church. She worked at the Holiday Inn and owned and operated Williams Marathon with her husband, but most of all loved raising her children.

Nancy was an avid shopper on QVC. She loved making floral designs and crafts. Nancy loved her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her three children, Aaron Williams (Julie), David Williams, and Christine Weans of Key West, FL; grandchildren, Jordan Williams (Ashlee), Dustin Williams, Haley Williams, Taylor Weans, Ashley Dishman, and Cody Shaw; six great-grandchildren; brothers, sisters, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward and Lula May Bright, husband, Donald Williams, brothers, and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now