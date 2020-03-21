Resources
Lyn Helvie, 66, passed away on March 20, 2020 at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 25, 1953 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Fred and Rita (Niesse) Sorrells.

Lyn loved her family and was a proud MiMi to her four grandchildren, Chase, Jade, Loryn, and JJ.

Survivors include her four children, Mark Helvie (wife, Cleo), Lora Helvie- Mason (husband, Dean), David Helvie (wife, Brandi), and Mary Helvie (husband, Jordan Richards); grandchildren, Chase Kingrey, Jade Richards, Loryn Helvie, and JJ Richards; three brothers, Lee Sorrells (wife, Regina), Lex Sorrells (wife, Melody), and Lon Sorrells (wife, Vicky); and numerous friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Per Lyn's request no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund-A.R.F, 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
