Lynn Ann Sherman
Muncie - Lynn Ann Sherman, 55 of Muncie, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a 4-year battle with cancer. Lynn was born in Jackson, MI and was the daughter of the late Stephen E. & Mary Ruth (Erexson) Sherman on February 18, 1965.
Lynn graduated from Hanover/Horton High School in Hanover, MI. She moved with her mother to Muncie in 2015 to be closer to their family. Lynn joined the Industry United Methodist Church, and the congregation became her extended family. She was a big NASCAR and Cincinnati Reds fan and a cat lover.
Lynn is survived by her fur babies, Kitty and Taggy; cousins Barbara Moore of Muncie, David Dragoo of Fairview, Brian Hurst of Muncie, Scott Hurst (Kimberly) of Muncie, Jennifer Campbell of Muncie, Deborah Miller of Muncie, Cindy McCreery Evans (Keith) of Oakville, Frank McCreery of Muncie; two step-brothers Daniel Estry (Barbara) of Winter Park, FL and James Estry (Christy) of St. John, IN a step- sister Shirley Arrowhead (Robert) of Portland, TN. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-father Carl Estry; aunt & uncle Claude & Jane Dragoo and a cousin Susan McCreery.
Funeral Services for Lynn will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Memorial Contributions may be made to Industry United Methodist Church, 1912 South Mock Avenue, Muncie, IN 47302. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.