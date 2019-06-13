|
Lynn D. Davis
Muncie, IN. - Lynn D. Davis, passed away Sunday evening, June 2, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Muncie the daughter of Otho and Belva (Turner) Rench, Jr.
Mrs. Davis was employed for several years at Veil Foods and Pete's Pride and enjoyed going to the casino.
Surviving are two daughters, Laurie Norris and Nikki Caldwell (husband, Daniel), both of Muncie; her mother, Belva Collins, Muncie; her sister, Sue Raffel, Saratoga; and six grandchildren, Dusty Norris, Daniel II, Nicholas, Brandon, Jeremy, and Belinda Caldwell.
She was preceded in death by her father; two granddaughters, Lacy Davis and Kristin Curtis; and two still born brothers.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Gaston Community Church, 106 W. Elm St., Gaston.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 13, 2019