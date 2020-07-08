1/1
Lynn Rene' Strohm
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn Rene' Strohm

Daleville - Lynn Rene' Strohm, 61, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 17, 1959 in Muncie, Indiana the daughter of Robert and Marcia (Hannon) Amburn. She was a graduate of Yorktown High School. Throughout her life she devoted herself to caring for others. As a lifelong learner and nature lover she took great joy in gardening, cooking and bird watching. Vacationing at the beach with family and friends was a special highlight for her.

Lynn is survived by her beloved husband, Brad; her mother, Marcia Amburn; her children, Candy (Randy) Horsley, Tiffiany (Jerry) Heaston, Katie (J. Guadalupe) Morales Melendrez, and Adam; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Dawn (Tony) Beeman, Rob (Stacie) Amburn, Faye (Kurt) Walthour; several nieces and nephews; and her furry companion, Dolly.

Preceding Lynn in death was her father, Robert Amburn.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 and one hour before the service on Saturday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian Street Suite 200, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Service
11:00 AM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
7901 W Isanogel Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 287-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Lynn is a beautiful lady with an extremely beautiful & loving family and what a pleasure to know. We miss you and have the promise of reuniting with you in the near future. Lynn, you are free to roam about Heaven and enjoy paradise with our lord. May our Lord give your family and friends the abundance of HIS great Healing Balm. Til we all get together again, Lynn, my love to all.
Sandy Martin
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved