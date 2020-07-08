Lynn Rene' Strohm
Daleville - Lynn Rene' Strohm, 61, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 17, 1959 in Muncie, Indiana the daughter of Robert and Marcia (Hannon) Amburn. She was a graduate of Yorktown High School. Throughout her life she devoted herself to caring for others. As a lifelong learner and nature lover she took great joy in gardening, cooking and bird watching. Vacationing at the beach with family and friends was a special highlight for her.
Lynn is survived by her beloved husband, Brad; her mother, Marcia Amburn; her children, Candy (Randy) Horsley, Tiffiany (Jerry) Heaston, Katie (J. Guadalupe) Morales Melendrez, and Adam; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Dawn (Tony) Beeman, Rob (Stacie) Amburn, Faye (Kurt) Walthour; several nieces and nephews; and her furry companion, Dolly.
Preceding Lynn in death was her father, Robert Amburn.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 and one hour before the service on Saturday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian Street Suite 200, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com