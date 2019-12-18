|
Lynn Snyder O'Connor
(May 15, 1949 -
November 28, 2019)
RN Supervisor Hollywood (FL) Healthcare System (retired) Lynn Snyder O'Connor, 70, was received into Eternity peacefully and surrounded by family on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her mother, Rosemary Snyder; brothers, Terry (Sherry) Snyder and Don (Andrea) Snyder; sisters, Jill (Jeff) Walser and Kathleen Miner; and many other adoring relatives. She is predeceased by her brother, Jerry Snyder; ex-husband, Jeff O'Connor; and father, G.J. Snyder.
Lynn was born in South Bend and grew up primarily in Indiana, and spent her adult life in Florida. She earned her nursing degree from hometown Ball State University in Muncie, after igniting several family members' interest in travel by hitchhiking throughout Europe.
Lynn excelled as an RN and healthcare leader in Ft. Lauderdale, earning the respect of patients and coworkers alike. She filled her life with spectacular friendships and interesting pursuits. She retired to Sarasota to be closer to family, and made even more treasured friends. Lynn is a favorite of many with her beauty and passion for life and relationships, love and laughter, home (and hedgehogs), reading and music (J. Lennon), travel and skiing, country and Creator. A Believer, she anticipated the Kingdom to come with faith, peace and joy.
A celebration of Lynn's earthly and eternal life is planned over Memorial Day 2020 in Largo FL. Inquiries may be directed to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or a charity/church of your choice.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019