Rev. M. Gail Whitmire went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Rev. David Whitmire. She is also survived by her daughters Erin (Doarn) Mangold, Kelli Whitmire, Nonis (Ed) Spinner, and Shannon Whitmire; grandchildren Cory, Rev. Zachary, Ike (Kiara), Xavier (Megan), Tawnee, Izreal, Zion, Noah and Bella; and great-grandchildren Leivy and Jaxisyn.
Rev. Whitmire was a recent graduate of Taylor University and served as associate pastor at Mt Zion Wesleyan in New Castle and was the lead pastor at Knightstown Wesleyan Church. She led prison ministries at both Pendleton Youth Center and Pendleton Reformatory. She also served at The Christian Center of Anderson and as a student chaplain at St. Vincent of Anderson.
Rev. Whitmire loved the Lord and spent her life serving Him. She believed in God's promise that "For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels or demons, neither the present or the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord (Romans 8:38)." There will a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Anderson Christian Center at www.thechristiancenter.org
