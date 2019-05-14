|
M. Marie Evans
Muncie - Mrs. M. Marie Evans, of Muncie, moved to her heavenly home on May 11, 2019 at the age of 79.
Marie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert F. Evans, Sr., of Muncie, IN; Daughter, Cathy and Ken Adams, Jr. of Jasper, Georgia; Son, Robert and Kathy Evans, Jr. of Lafayette, IN; Grandson, Ken and Jennifer Adams, III, of Jasper, GA; Granddaughter, Sarah and Andy Trent of Canton, GA; Grandson, Andrew and Hannah Adams of Pasadena, Texas; along with two Great-grandchildren, Kaylee Trent and Kenneth L. Adams, IV; Brother-in-law, Evan Erickson of Richmond, IN; nieces, Lisa and Dale Felsman, Rachel Erickson, and Kristen Erickson and nephew, Evan J. Erickson, all of Richmond, IN.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Medrith Weeks and sisters, Doris Byrd, Marilyn Weeks and Bettie Erickson.
Marie was born and raised on Long Island, New York. She attended Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri where she met her husband, Robert. Together they pastored several Assemblies of God churches in Upstate New York and Indiana for 22 years. Their work included: serving Native Americans in Upstate New York; directing summer kids' camps in Hartford City, Indiana, and conducting children's outreach events called Kids Club in various locations in Indiana.
Marie's love for people was not only demonstrated within the churches they pastored but also in the area of social work. She began working with low-income families as a child and often joined her parents as they volunteered at the Bethel Rescue Mission in New York City. She once stated in an interview with The Star Press of Muncie, "My lifelong calling and passion has been working with people in need and trying to help in a capacity that could provide assistance." Before taking the position of Director for Christian Ministries of Delaware County, she had worked with Community and Family Services Inc. in several different positions for nearly 25 years. She also worked in the Huntington Indiana Hospital in a service role.
During her tenure at Christian Ministries she was instrumental in opening the Treasure Shop resale store, Hope House for homeless women with children, launching an after-school Bible Club for children, as well as developing relationships with community churches who support the ministry with their giving of food, clothing, time and money. Additional initiatives to facilitate support of Christian Ministries were the annual Golf Tournament and the CROP for Hunger Walk, to name a few.
Marie was not just dedicated to her work but to the clients who needed assistance. She developed friendships with them, listening to their stories, loving their children and making herself available day and night. It was important to her that the people she came in contact with felt loved and respected. Although Marie retired in 2008, her passion for helping people continued with volunteer work for Christian Ministries for several years.
As a living love-letter from God, her life overflowed with the love and hope of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A celebration of her life and Homegoing is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christian Ministries of Delaware County, 401 E. Main Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305. The family welcomes condolences and accounts of how Marie touched your life. They may be sent to www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Living Center for her care during the last portion of her journey homeward toward Heaven, as well as Garden View Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on May 14, 2019