Mabel I. Crawley, 84, of Winchester, passed away on December 28, 2019. She was born February 23, 1935, to Glen and Ruth (Slick) Harshman of Spartanburg, IN.
Mabel worked for Anchor Glass for 35 years. She enjoyed playing cards, word search books, flowers and visiting friends.
Mabel leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Cindy (Walter Landess) Stephenson of Winchester; son, William (Sandra King) Crawley of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, James (Amanda) Crawley of Albany, IN, Sarah Crawley of Fort Wayne, IN, and Melissa (Wayne) Spicer of Fairview, OK; great grandchildren, Avery Crawley, Daushawn, Marquez, and Justice, and Addison, and Kaitlyn Spicer; sisters and brothers, Joyce (Jim) Atwood of Deland, FL, Patty (Carroll) Stracener of Muncie, Glen (Doris) Harsman, Jr., of Lynn, IN, and Max (Marilyn) Harshman of Ashland, OH.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Crawley; a son, Mitch Crawley, a grandson, Thomas Stephenson; five brothers, Johnny, Dale, Bob, Bill, and James Harshman; and six sisters, Linda Harshman, Phyllis Shull, Mary Garner, JoAnn Gore, Cathryn Parson, and Margaret Bryant.
A memorial service for Mabel will be at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Tim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Spartanburg Cemetery in Spartanburg, IN.
Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at
www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020