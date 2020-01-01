Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Crawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Crawley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel Crawley Obituary
Mabel I. Crawley, 84, of Winchester, passed away on December 28, 2019. She was born February 23, 1935, to Glen and Ruth (Slick) Harshman of Spartanburg, IN.

Mabel worked for Anchor Glass for 35 years. She enjoyed playing cards, word search books, flowers and visiting friends.

Mabel leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Cindy (Walter Landess) Stephenson of Winchester; son, William (Sandra King) Crawley of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, James (Amanda) Crawley of Albany, IN, Sarah Crawley of Fort Wayne, IN, and Melissa (Wayne) Spicer of Fairview, OK; great grandchildren, Avery Crawley, Daushawn, Marquez, and Justice, and Addison, and Kaitlyn Spicer; sisters and brothers, Joyce (Jim) Atwood of Deland, FL, Patty (Carroll) Stracener of Muncie, Glen (Doris) Harsman, Jr., of Lynn, IN, and Max (Marilyn) Harshman of Ashland, OH.

Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Crawley; a son, Mitch Crawley, a grandson, Thomas Stephenson; five brothers, Johnny, Dale, Bob, Bill, and James Harshman; and six sisters, Linda Harshman, Phyllis Shull, Mary Garner, JoAnn Gore, Cathryn Parson, and Margaret Bryant.

A memorial service for Mabel will be at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Tim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Spartanburg Cemetery in Spartanburg, IN.

Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at

www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -