Mable Louise Covert
Hartford City - Mable Louise Covert, 98, went home to her Lord at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren, IN.
She was born in Hartford City on December 1, 1921 to Carl Leslie Wentz and Nettie E. (Cook) Wentz. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Mable married Billie J. Covert on November 11, 1939 in Elkhart, IN. He passed away on March 7, 1997.
Mable loved being a wife, mother to her two girls and grandmother to her four granddaughters. Her family grew and she embraced her role as great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother through the years. She had worked at 3M Company for about 10 years many years ago.
She was a member of the Bethel Center Church of the Brethren. Her life was a living example of the love she had for her church and Jesus. She loved to clean and kept an immaculate house, using the saying cleanliness is next to godliness to her advantage. She enjoyed being organized and could spend hours just putting everything in its place. Mable made friends everywhere she went, she was kind, generous, had a heart of gold and had an infectious smile and laugh. She loved being around her family/friends and visiting or spending the time in the community. She was an exquisite self-taught painter and in her younger years she crocheted.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Nancy L Middaugh of Shewood, OR; son-in-law, Bob Conelley of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Katrina (husband, Jim) Milligan, Carmen (husband, Tim) Stoner, Shanda (husband, Jeff) White and Rachel (husband, Jeff) LeBert; great-grandchildren, JB Milligan, Jessica (husband, Rob) Duncan, Josh Milligan, Michael White, Marrisa White, Ashley Wheeler, Kylin White, Zayden White, Kendra White, Kimberly (husband, Josh) Wilcox, Kaleb Conelley (companion, Alicia), Keaton Stoner and Emma LeBert; great-grandchildren, Riley Duncan, Patrick Duncan, Sierra Duncan, Aaliyah White, Miles Wilcox, Owen Wilcox, Kohen Conelley, Emma Conelley, Bently, Elaysia Johnson, Zemya Johnson and Ayra Wheeler; nieces and nephews, Joe Dillman, Jeanie Hiller, Larry Wentz and Barbie Jansen; several great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca S. Conelley, sister, Ella Mae Dillman, brother, A. Dean Wentz and nephew, Carl Dillman.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Muncie, IN. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Our funeral home and staff are recommending everyone follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19 and a mask is required.
