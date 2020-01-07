|
Mabrey Lyn Mentis
Muncie - Mabrey Lyn Mentis, 16, earned her angels wings on Saturday evening, January 4, 2020 when she was freed from her earthly limitations and gained her new heavenly body.
She was born on April 28, 2003 in Muncie, the daughter of Matthew A. and Michele L. (Fisher) Mentis and attended Muncie Schools. Mabrey loved music!
She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, Matthew and Michele Mentis of Muncie; one sister, Myla Mentis of Muncie; her paternal grandmother, Doris J. Mentis of Muncie; several aunts, uncles and cousins; special caregivers, Christina Schussler and Leslie VanSkyock; and a special friend of the family, Brandy LoPilato.
Mabrey was preceded in death by one sister, Melia Sue Mentis; her maternal grandparents, Merwin Lane and Marilyn Sue Fisher; paternal grandfather, Paul G. Mentis; and a special uncle, Mark Mentis ("Uncle Marky").
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or online at www.rileykids.org or to Hillcroft Services, 114 E. Streeter Avenue, Muncie, IN 47303 or online at www.hillcroft.org/donate.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020