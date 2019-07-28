|
|
Madeane McFarland
Yorktown, IN. - Madeane McFarland, 90, Yorktown, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Golden Living Center - Sycamore Village in Kokomo, Indiana after suffering from Alzheimers for an extended period of time.
Madeane was born Friday, April 12, 1929, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Norman H. and Martha Ellen (Petro) Lawson. She graduated from Selma High School in 1947 and went on to undertake secretarial and administrative staff training at Indiana Business College. She worked at Chevrolet Muncie and then for many years as administrative staff for the Mathematics and Computer Science Departments at Ball State University in Muncie until retirement. Madeane was a member of the Indiana Society of Mayflower Descendants, being a descendant of Edward Fuller of the historic 1620 voyage of the ship Mayflower to America. She was a past member of Yorktown United Methodist Church and enjoyed sewing, knitting, collecting antique glassware, and working about the yard and farm buildings of her rural home in Yorktown.
Madeane is survived by three sons, Steve (wife, Rogenia) McFarland of Beech Grove, Indiana, R. Scott McFarland of Peoria, Illinois, and Mark (wife, Reba) McFarland of Warren, Indiana; sister, Nora Frances (husband, Weldon) Alley of Montgomery, Texas; brother, John K. (wife, Janette) Lawson of Bradenton, Florida; as well as grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Madeane was preceded in death by her husband of almost sixty years, Robert D. McFarland in 2012; her parents, Norman H. Lawson in 1975, Smithfield, Indiana, and Martha Ellen (Petro) Lawson in 2006, Brenham, Texas; her sisters, Norma Jean Mohle in 2007, Montgomery, Texas, Martha Jane Swingley in 2014, Hayden, Idaho, brothers, Gorman L. Lawson in 2006, Muncie, Indiana, and Edward Bernard Lawson in 1958, Selma, Indiana, and a daughter, Holly Ellis in 1988, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.
Services to celebrate Madeane's life will be held 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 28, 2019