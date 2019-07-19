Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Madonna Rhea Monroe


1947 - 2019
Madonna Rhea Monroe Obituary
Madonna Rhea Monroe

Athens, AL. - Former Yorktown resident, Madonna Rhea Monroe, passed away July 17, 2019 in Athens, Alabama. Born May 25, 1947, Madonna was the daughter of Robert E. and Lola E. (Mann) Monroe.

Madonna was a charter member of the Yorktown High School Class of 1965. After graduation she attended David Lipscomb College in Nashville, TN. She later moved to Smyrna, TN. After her children had grown and moved on, Madonna relocated to Alabama. She was a member of the Beltline Church of Christ in Decatur, AL.

Survivors are: Sons: Eric Brown (Cathy), their children: Doug, Daniel, Heath, and Hunter. Michael Brown (Leigh Anne), their children: Blake Longstreth (Adam) and Katie Beck (Matthew), Daughter: Karen Pirkle (Aaron), their children: Madelyn, Natalie, Hannah, Seth, Maleah, and Ethan; and three great grandchildren: Abby, Ellie, and Rone Longstreth. Madonna is also survived by her sister, Sue Davis (Steve) Yorktown, IN, sisters-in-law: Becky Monroe, Yorktown, IN, and Donna Monroe, Lakeside, CA. Also surviving are serval beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.

Preceding Madonna in death were her parents, brothers: Dennis Monroe (Becky) Yorktown, IN and Tom Monroe (Donna) Lakeside, CA; grandparents: Frank and Mabel (Collins) Monroe, Cowan, IN and Charles and Bertha (Wayman) Mann, Yorktown, IN.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie, IN 47303. The funeral service will start at 12:00 p.m., also in the funeral home. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on July 19, 2019
