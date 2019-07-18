|
Mae Daniel
Muncie - Lula Mae Daniel, 96, of Muncie, passed away July 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born February 18, 1923 in Livingston, Tennessee to Jacob and Mary Sells. Mae was a loving wife to Lewis Daniel and caretaker to her family, as well as being a devoted member of the Town Acre Church of Christ.
Mae is survived by her grandchildren; Nathan (Erin Barnard) Daniel, Nolan Daniel, Amber (Lucus) Jefferson, Jamie Daniel and J.D. Daniel; Great-Grandchildren; Alexa Daniel, Justice Stafford, Brody Daniel, Maudie Mae Daniel, Gage Jefferson and Addison Jefferson; Several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; Sons; Larry and Garry Daniel; Sister; Nora Pearl Taylor; Brothers; Cordell Sells, Luther Sells and Shirley Sells.
The family would like to express their gratitude and make special mention of Jane Hope and Erin Barnard for their excellent care and attendance to Mae
Services for Mae will be officiated by Minister Mark Reynolds Friday, July 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305. There is public visitation at the mortuary from 10:30 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press on July 18, 2019