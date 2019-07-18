Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Daniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Daniel


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae Daniel Obituary
Mae Daniel

Muncie - Lula Mae Daniel, 96, of Muncie, passed away July 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born February 18, 1923 in Livingston, Tennessee to Jacob and Mary Sells. Mae was a loving wife to Lewis Daniel and caretaker to her family, as well as being a devoted member of the Town Acre Church of Christ.

Mae is survived by her grandchildren; Nathan (Erin Barnard) Daniel, Nolan Daniel, Amber (Lucus) Jefferson, Jamie Daniel and J.D. Daniel; Great-Grandchildren; Alexa Daniel, Justice Stafford, Brody Daniel, Maudie Mae Daniel, Gage Jefferson and Addison Jefferson; Several nieces and nephews and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father; Sons; Larry and Garry Daniel; Sister; Nora Pearl Taylor; Brothers; Cordell Sells, Luther Sells and Shirley Sells.

The family would like to express their gratitude and make special mention of Jane Hope and Erin Barnard for their excellent care and attendance to Mae

Services for Mae will be officiated by Minister Mark Reynolds Friday, July 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305. There is public visitation at the mortuary from 10:30 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now