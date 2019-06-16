Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
209 S. Spring St
Hartford City, IN
View Map
Mae L. Pursley

Hartford City - Mae L. Pursley, 90, passed away at 5:57 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born on November 6, 1928 in Montpelier to Paul I. Rogers and Minnie M. (Malott) Rogers. Both of her parents precede her in death.

Mae married Maurice H. Pursley on February 22, 1946 at St. John's the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. He passed away on March 19, 1986.

Mae was a member of St. John's the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. She retired in 2003 from the Blackford County Animal Shelter after 25 years of service.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Sharon S. Pursley of Hartford City; son, Jacob J. Pursley of Hartford City; daughter-in-law, Janet L. Pursley of Hartford City; grandchildren, Paul A. Pursley Jr., Misty D. Pursley, Sunday (husband, Kevin) Christman; several great grandchildren; siblings, Richard "Dick" (wife, Kay) Rogers of Portland, Clyde "Buster" (wife, Ruth) Rogers of Pennville, Rosemary Robertson of Anderson and Marjorie Gadbury of Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her son, Paul A. "Tony" Pursley, step-mother, Anges Rogers, siblings, Barbara Rogers, Jessie L. Welch and Joretta May.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in St. John's Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St., Hartford City with Father Dave Newton officiating. Burial will follow in Hartford City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.

Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348 or St. John's the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in the form of Mass, 209 S. Spring St., Hartford City, IN 47348

Online condolences may be made to

www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on June 16, 2019
