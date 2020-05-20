|
|
Maggie A. Ailes
Maggie A. Ailes passed away on May 11th at IU Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis after a 12-year battle with cancer. She was 61 years old.
Maggie is survived by her husband, Mike Ailes; her children: Jeremy (Karen) and Joshua (Valerie); her four grandchildren: Tyler, Dakota, Kylee, and Nathaniel; her sister, Donna Williams; and her brothers: William Whiteside Sr., Randy Whiteside, and Mark Whiteside.
Maggie was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Whiteside; her father, James Whiteside; and her brothers: Jerry Whiteside and Richard Whiteside.
Maggie enjoyed working outside, playing golf with her husband and spoiling her grandchildren, much to the chagrin of their parents. Her bright smile, light laugh, and infectious positive attitude will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.
The family is requesting that anyone wishing to send condolences or flowers should instead make a contribution to the .
Published in The Star Press from May 20 to May 22, 2020