|
|
Malcolm Petry
New Castle - Malcolm Edward Petry traveled to his heavenly home on the arms of angels on the 7th day of August 2019. Malcolm was born May 7, 1933 in Straughn Indiana to Harvey Clement Petry and Ethel Zonobia Wiker Petry.
Malcolm attended Lewisville School. He graduated from Lewisville High School in 1952. Malcolm was drafted into the United Sates Army in May of 1953. He spent eighteen months in Amburg, Germany during the Korean War. He was the designated driver for his Commander in G Company Second Armored Cavalry.
On June 24th, 1956 Malcolm married his forever love given by God, Nina Darlene Keesling in the Knightstown First United Methodist Church in a double wedding ceremony with Darlene's brother Wilbur Allen Keesling and Jessie Marie Clay.
He worked at Perfect Circle/Dana Corporation in Hagerstown for thirty-two years.
Malcolm enjoyed planning reunions and get-to-gethers with his classmates from 1952 Lewisville High School. He enjoyed keeping in touch with all his family and friends.
He enjoyed traveling to all the states and Canada with his family, camping, boating and hiking. Malcolm enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. He was very talented at decorating. He made a beautiful Christmas display with mountains, lodges, a real waterfall, a lake, a train through mountain tunnels and villages. The Christmas display had a Nativity Scene and a North Pole scene. The whole display had a night blue sky with twinkling stars.
Malcolm was a member of the Lewisville Methodist Church and the New Castle First United Methodist Church.
Malcolm is survived by his wife of 63 years, Darlene, his four sons, one adopted son, eight grand children, and two great grand children, a mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, many loved nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces and great great nephews and nieces whom he enjoyed having fun with so much.
Survivors are son, Michael Allan Petry of Lynnwood Washington, son, Jeffrey Wayne Petry of Plymouth, IN grandson AFC Cory Allen Petry (Jessica Ann); great grandson, Colton Wesley all of Albuquerque, NM, son, Ronald Keith Petry (Julie Dee), grandson Justin Lee Petry of Lynn , granddaughters, Mandy Rochelle Petry and Michaela Kristine Petry, all of New Castle, son, Jon Eric Petry (Vickie Lynn) of Cedar Point, NC, grandson, Staff Sgt Jon Andrew Petry of Colorado Springs, CO, great granddaughter Nayali Emeryl, grand daughter, Caitlin Rose Warne (Jarad) of Lafayette, granddaughter, Micheala Jean Short (Hampton) of Raleigh, NC, Jacob Eli Petry of Cedar Point, NC, adopted son, Dan Berry (Brenda) of Hagerstown; mother-in-law, Catherine Keesling of Knightstown.
Malcolm was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey C and Ethel Z Petry; his brothers Verlin H, Fredrick, Quentin, Wilmer and Hugh; his sisters Naomi, Clematine, Reba Wallace, and Wilma Bray; his brothers-in-law, Wilbur Keesling and Fredrick Keesling; his father-in-law William Gerald Keesling and his mother-in-law Isabelle Jane Darling Keesling.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Services will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 with Pastor Randy Perry officiating. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 in Green Hills Memory Gardens. The family has asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Peyton Manning Children Hospital. You may share condolences or memories of Malcolm at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 9, 2019