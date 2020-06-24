Or Copy this URL to Share

Mammie E. Jernagin



First Lady Mammie E. Jernagin went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020 with family at her side. Services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Destiny Christian Center International 5000 E. Centennial, Ave. Muncie, IN. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.









