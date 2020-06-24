Mammie E. Jernagin
First Lady Mammie E. Jernagin went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020 with family at her side. Services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Destiny Christian Center International 5000 E. Centennial, Ave. Muncie, IN. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.