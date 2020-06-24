Mammie E. Jernagin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mammie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mammie E. Jernagin

First Lady Mammie E. Jernagin went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020 with family at her side. Services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Destiny Christian Center International 5000 E. Centennial, Ave. Muncie, IN. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
02:00 PM
Destiny Christian Center International
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved