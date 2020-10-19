Mandy Hart
Muncie - Mandy Marie Hart, 32, passed away Saturday October 17, 2020 at her residence following an illness. She was born on October 10, 1988 in Muncie the daughter of Duane T. and Barbara (Wills) Hart.
Mandy graduated from Wapahani High School in 2007. She had been attending Harbor Light through the Salvation Army in Indianapolis. She enjoyed being a mother and spending time with her daughter.
Survivors include her daughter, Madison Stockton, Muncie; her parents Duane and Barbara Hart, Muncie; her sister, Kaycee Workman (Nathaniel), Muncie; her niece, Sophia Workman, Muncie; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Roy and Marilyn Wills.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, 3:00 P.M. at Tomlinson Cemetery with Celebrant Craig Malone officiating. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery. Parson Mortuary Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary Cremation Center on Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor light 2400 N. Tibbs Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46222.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
