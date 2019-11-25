|
Mandy Mae Cansler
Hartford City - Mandy M. Cansler, 38, passed away unexpected on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Muncie on September 11, 1981 to Jerry L. Price and Cathy A. (Majors) Grubb. Her father precedes her in death.
Mandy married Brian Lee Cansler on June 21, 2006 in Parker City. She loved to take care of her family, cook and clean.
She was a member of Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle Church in Dunkirk.
Mandy will be sadly missed by her husband, Brian L. Cansler of Hartford City; sons, Justice W. Speidel of Hartford City and Caleb L. Cansler of Hartford City; mother and step-father, Cathy A. and Ron Grubb of Muncie; brother, Nickolas L. Price of Muncie; step-sisters, Mindi L. Carvel of Hartford City and Misti D. (husband, Doug) Smith of Hartford City; in-laws, Cathy and Jim Huffman of Hartford City; grandmother, Betty M. Majors of Muncie; grandmother-in-law, Norma D. Pryor of Hartford City; aunts and uncles, Vickie and Lanny Nicholas, Kim and Dave Herron, Randy Majors and Taffy Majors; sister-in-law's, Jessica (husband, Jeff) Keplinger, Amanda (husband, Randy) Banter, Lindey Nucklos (friend, Caleb Townsend) and Courtney Cansler; brother-in-law's, Tyler Kirtley and Dave Huffman; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service for Mandy will be at 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating. Memorial visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home. Mandy will be cremated.
Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019