Manuel John "Butch" Parker Jr.
Manuel John "Butch" Parker Jr. 73 entered the Gates of Heaven on August 14, 2020 to be greeted by his Mother and Grandmother. Butch was born in Muncie, IN on February 22, 1947 to Manuel Sr. and Helen Hall Parker. Butch was a beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, and brother.
Butch bravely served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 through 1968. He was given the opportunity to be the participant of an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. on October 26, 2019. Butch's daughter through marriage, Courtney, proudly served as his Honorary Guardian for the flight ceremony and Butch finally got the welcome home he so rightfully deserved after the Vietnam War.
Butch had a long career as a custodian, frequently being promoted to Supervisor, at the VA Hospital in Dayton, OH, as well as Ball State University. He used the wisdom he gained through the years to allow others to grow.
Butch had a passion for playing his bass all over the West Coast, Ohio, and Muncie with numerous bands throughout his lifetime.
Butch is survived by his loving wife of sixteen years, Sally M. Parker, in a marriage ordained by our LORD, and SAVIOR, JESUS CHRIST. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Tamara A. Parker (fiancé Ernest Johnson III) of Ft. Worth, TX and a grandson, Jayvon D. Parker of Dallas, TX. In addition, Butch is survived by his children through marriage, Delora Schneider, Erik and Rachel McLaren, Kendra and Ryan Phillips, Courtney and Ben Springer, eleven grandchildren on earth, and two grandchildren in Heaven sitting on Papa's lap. Butch also leaves behind a sister, Martha Ferguson, a brother, Ronald Parker, and a host of nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, two uncles, and numerous other family members. Calling hours are Friday, August 28, 4:00 p.m. til 7:00 p.m. at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service at 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service Ave. Muncie, IN. Military rites will be followed at the cemetery. Due to COVID 19, please note that all guests are asked to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 19, 418 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN. Condolences may also be submitted online at Legacy.com
or dropped off at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service. Should you see even the smallest of rainbows, it is Butch telling you that he is happy and well. Blessings! Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.