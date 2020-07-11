Marc Allen Riggins
Muncie - Marc Allen Riggins, 63, passed away following an extended illness on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on March 21, 1957 in Muncie, the son of Charles Kermit "Kermie" and Charlene Ruth (Zirkelbach) Riggins.
Marc graduated from Cowan High School. He worked at Nixon Farms, Wapahani High School, Westinghouse/ABB, and Indiana Department of Transportation. Marc loved going to the casino and watching sports, especially hockey, and playing golf.
Survivors include two sons, Chris Riggins (Shannon) and Nick Riggins (wife, Darla); three grandchildren, Abram Riggins, Charlie Riggins, and Rylan Riggins; three sisters, Karen Keesling, Joyce Liggett, and Debbie Shaul; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
