Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marceil Enghaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marceil Enghaus


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marceil Enghaus Obituary
Marceil Enghaus

Winchester - Marceil Enghaus, 95, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born on February 6, 1924, in Randolph County, Indiana, to Thomas R. and Gertrude (Hesser) Mullen.

Marceil was a 1942 graduate of McKinley High School. For over 30 years she worked at the Randolph County Court House. She also worked for the Eastern Indiana Telephone Company. Marceil was a former member of the First United Methodist Church and the Add-A-Link Club. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and being outdoors.

Marceil is survived by her three children, Karen S. Glunt of Union City, J.D. (Susie) Enghaus of Peyton, CO, and Scot J. (Melissa) Enghaus of Lynn; 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Marceil was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles J. Enghaus; and three brothers, Max, Norval, and John Robert Mullen.

A service to celebrate Marceil's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 31, 2019, with Pastor Steve Conner officiating. Burial will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester. Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Sunday, at the funeral home.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now