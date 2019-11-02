|
Marcella "Sissy" A. Dawson
Muncie - Marcella "Sissy" A. Dawson, 75, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on August 19, 1944 in Muncie, the daughter of Thomas and Marcella (Baker) Dawson.
Marcella graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1962 and was a proud bearcat. She worked as a bookkeeper for her father's business, Dawson Sheet Metal. While working as a bookkeeper she played an active role in helping raise her granddaughters.
Marcella loved Halloween and dressing up. She also loved dancing, animals, bowling, ice skating, and roller skating. Marcella was very theatrical, especially when doing accents with her granddaughters.
Survivors include her three children, Tammy Case (Garry), Tracy Burton (Brad McIntire) and Michael Burton (Michelle); three granddaughters, Tyra Long, Kylie Thompson (Clint), and Nikki Ellison (Luke); three great-grandchildren, Gunner Ellison, Nash Ellison, and Ava Thompson; and two siblings, Richard Dawson; sister, Linda Sueanne Beavers; and uncle, Bill Baker (Mary Sue).
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Thomas Dawson, aunt, Noma Ruth Baker, and uncle, Virgil Baker.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303 or Parkinson's Awareness Association of East Central Indiana, P.O. Box 19575, Indianapolis, IN 46219.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019