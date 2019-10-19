|
Marcia Joretta Hiday
Hartford City - Marcia Joretta Hiday, 84, passed away early Friday morning, October 18, 2019, at Bridgewater Centre, Hartford City, in the company of family.
She was born on May 19, 1935 in Blackford County, one of three children born to Wayne M. and Mary E. (Wright) Armstrong and was a 1953 graduate of Montpelier High School. On June 10, 1956, she married William Lewis "Bill" Hiday, in Montpelier, Indiana.
Joretta, or 'Jo' as she was affectionately known, was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and formerly belonged to the Live and Learn Home Ec. Club.
In addition to her husband of sixty-three years, she leaves behind two sons: Todd (Melissa) Hiday of New Castle and Tim Hiday of Lafayette. One brother, Jerry (Levine) Armstrong of Melbourne, FL. Six grandchildren: Paige Hiday, Palmer (Lexxi) Hiday, Paton Hiday, Parker Hiday, Andrew (Becky)Hiday and Shannon Hiday.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Ellen Hiday and a sister, Jackie Thrasher.
Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 308 S. Monroe St., Hartford City on Saturday, Oct. 26,2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Minister Rodelyn McPherson presiding. Burial will follow the service at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 25th at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St. from 3 - 7 p.m. and at the church Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church 308 S. Monroe St., Hartford City, IN 47348 or Blackford County Cancer Support Group.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019